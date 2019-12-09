Oshkosh police officer released from hospital after being stabbed by student

A school resource officer who was stabbed by a student last week at an Oshkosh school was released from the hospital on Monday.

Officer Michael Wissink of the Oshkosh Police Department received a warm welcome from students and staff at Oshkosh West High School, where the incident happened on Dec. 3.

As NBC15 reported, a 16-year-old student stabbed Wissink, who then shot the student.

While both were transported to the hospital, the teen was later brought to the Winnebago County Jail.

The teen was arrested for attempted first-degree intentional homicide. His name has not been released to the public.

The superintendent of the Oshkosh Are School District, Vickie Cartwright, also released a statement: