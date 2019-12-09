Oshkosh police officer released from hospital after being stabbed by student

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- A school resource officer who was stabbed by a student last week at an Oshkosh school was released from the hospital on Monday.
Officer Michael Wissink of the Oshkosh Police Department received a warm welcome from students and staff at Oshkosh West High School, where the incident happened on Dec. 3.
As NBC15 reported, a 16-year-old student stabbed Wissink, who then shot the student.
While both were transported to the hospital, the teen was later brought to the Winnebago County Jail.
The teen was arrested for attempted first-degree intentional homicide. His name has not been released to the public.
The superintendent of the Oshkosh Are School District, Vickie Cartwright, also released a statement:
“We are incredibly thankful to Officer Wissink for his actions last week. Today we had an opportunity to show him how grateful we are for his commitment to keeping our students and staff safe. It is an honor to have such a strong relationship with our local law enforcement agencies and we are so appreciative to the Oshkosh Police Department for having school resource officers in our schools.
Officer Wissink’s actions represent the incredible work of so many in our community, as we partner together each and every day to ensure that our schools are safe and welcoming places for our students, staff members, and families.
Again, we were honored to be able to show Officer Wissink and our law enforcement partners how much we support them as they serve and protect us by having staff, students, parents, and community members participate in today’s motorcade.
Our thoughts continue to be with our families, community, and officers as we continue to heal and grow stronger, together.”