Teen accused of stabbing school officer held on $1 million cash bond

A court set bond at $1 million cash for the 16-year-old boy being charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide for stabbing Officer Mike Wissink at Oshkosh West High School last week.

Action 2 News has obtained an affidavit in support of a criminal complaint for Grant Fuhrman. The charge alleges Fuhrman "attempted to cause the death of Mike Wissink, with intent to kill that person."

Fuhrman appeared in Winnebago County court via closed-circuit TV Wednesday afternoon for a bond hearing.

He must provide a DNA sample at the jail, and he can't have any contact with Oshkosh West High School or a number of people identified by the court.

The complaint states Fuhrman used a pronged barbecue fork to stab Officer Wissink several times and he expected Wissink to be unable to fight back.

Events unfolded at about 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, in Officer Wissink's office at the school located at 375 N. Eagle St.

Officer J. Gogo, a school resource officer at Oshkosh North, was the first to arrive at the scene. He responded after hearing cries of "I need help now!" over a police radio. Gogo said he knew it was Officer Wissink's voice.

Gogo entered Officer Wissink's office and found Grant Fuhrman "laying on his stomach and Wissink was over Fuhrman." There was a tourniquet on Wissink's left arm.

“Gogo I was just talking to him and he [Fuhrman] started stabbing me," Wissink told Officer Gogo.

Gogo said he saw blood on Wissink's left hand and right ear and neck.

Under Wissink's chair was a barbecue fork with two prongs, about 8-10 inches long.

Fuhrman told police that he waited for Officer Wissink to be alone in his office that morning before the stabbing.

"Fuhrman stated that when Officer Wissink turned to face his computer screen he pulled the weapon out from the waistband of his pants and stabbed Officer Wissink in the neck. Fuhrman stated that this kept going and going. Fuhrman stated that he wanted Officer Wissink facing away from him because he did not want Officer Wissink to 'see it coming,'" read the criminal complaint.

Fuhrman told investigators that he thought Officer Wissink would not be able to fight back and that the officer would "pass out or bleed out within a couple of seconds."

That didn't happen. Fuhrman and Wissink started wrestling. Fuhrman said he stabbed the officer "three to four times."

"Fuhrman stated that he did not want Officer Wissink to die, but he wanted to get Officer Wissink's gun," reads the complaint.

The teen told investigators he didn't know why he wanted the gun or what he was going to do with it when he got it.

The struggle continued. At some point, Officer Wissink fired three times. He hit Fuhrman once. Wissink shot himself in the arm once. Fuhrman said he tried to run out of the office but Wissink prevented him from escaping.

"BLOOD EVERYWHERE"

Math teacher and Oshkosh West head football coach Kenneth Levine told investigators he was teaching his second hour class that morning when he heard three loud bangs. He left his classroom and heard yelling from Wissink's office.

Levine ran into the office and saw the officer struggling with Grant Fuhrman. The teacher said "there was blood everywhere and a lot of it." Wissink yelled for the teacher to call 911 and get a tourniquet.

"Levine stated that he heard Fuhrman ask if he had been shot and when he looked at Fuhrman he looked scared and had wide eyes," reads the complaint.

Levine used his belt and wrapped it around Wissink's left forearm for a tourniquet.

Both Wissink and Furhman were taken to a hospital for treatment. Fuhrman was released and booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Wissink was released from ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah Dec. 9. Police from across the area gave Wissink an escort back home to Neenah. CLICK HERE for full coverage of the community's welcome home for the officer.

"WEIRD" THOUGHTS

Furhman agreed to talk with investigators after the incident. The teen explained that he had been "taking Adderall since kindergarten" but stopped taking it his sophomore year. He started the ADHD medication again about two-to-three weeks before Dec. 3. The teen said he was having "weird" thoughts that began on the evening before the incident.

"Fuhrman stated that he kept thinking about how he wanted to take Officer Wissink’s gun and hold it. Fuhrman stated that he started to make a plan on how to get Officer Wissink’s gun the evening of December 2, 2019 and into December 3, 2019 until he eventually went to bed. Fuhrman stated that the thoughts of obtaining Officer Wissink’s gun by stabbing him in the neck continued when he woke up on December 3, 2019," reads the complaint.

"Fuhrman stated that the took a shower, got dressed and went to the kitchen and looked at the knives. Fuhrman stated that he got a steak knife that had 'two pokey things' on one end and a white handle," reads the complaint. "Fuhrman stated that it was more a metal grilling fork style utensil. Fuhrman stated that he didn’t know why he grabbed this weapon in particular. Fuhrman stated that when he arrived at school he had the weapon in the waistband of his pants. Fuhrman stated that he attended his first hour class until 9:01 but he did not go to his second hour class."

Grant said instead of going to class, he walked to Officer Wissink's office. He waited until an assistant principal leave the office so they would be along.

"Fuhrman stated that he did not want Officer Wissink to be facing him so he asked Officer Wissink to look up his record knowing that Officer Wissink would have to turn and face his computer. Fuhrman stated that there are two chairs in Officer Wissink’s office that he would normally sit in but today he stood behind Officer Wissink’s desk chair so he would be behind Officer Wissink.

"Fuhrman stated that he was close enough to Officer Wissink that he could rest his hand on the back of Officer Wissink’s chair. Fuhrman stated that when he was standing behind Officer Wissink he asked Officer Wissink to look up his past BB gun incident that was on his record that he owed restitution on. Fuhrman stated that when Officer Wissink turned to face his computer screen he pulled the weapon out from the waistband of his pants and stabbed Officer Wissink in the neck. Fuhrman stated that this kept going and going. Fuhrman stated that he wanted Officer Wissink facing away from him because he did not want Officer Wissink to 'see it coming.'”

The complaint stats Fuhrman shared thoughts of remorse. "Fuhrman stated that now that the incident was over he felt bad. Fuhrman stated that he didn’t discuss this with anyone before it happened. Fuhrman stated that he had not written out his plan but he had planned the entire thing in his head," reads the complaint.

"HEAD GOT ROCKED"

Wissink told investigators that Fuhrman had come into the office that morning asking him about his case. The teen had been arrested for an incident involving a BB gun. As Wissink turned to the computer on his desk, he felt a "blow and his 'head got rocked.'" He saw Fuhrman's arms "flailing" at him. Wissink got to his feet and realized that Fuhrman was stabbing him.

Wissink said he tried to pull his Taser but couldn't reach it, so he drew his gun. He said Fuhrman only stopped stabbing him when he fired his gun. The officer believed the teen was trying to kill him, according to the complaint.

"Wissink stated that he had a good relationship with Fuhrman before this incident and teachers had told him that Fuhrman regarded his office as a safe place," reads the criminal complaint.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the officer-involved shooting investigation. State law requires an outside agency to investigate a shooting involving a member of law enforcement.

DCI will give their finished report and recommendations to the Winnebago County District Attorney's Office.

