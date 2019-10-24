Oshkosh to host the Olympics of fireworks

The skies above Oshkosh will become the backdrop for the country's largest fireworks convention.

The 52nd annual Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) Convention will be held Aug. 14-20, 2021 at the Sunnyview Expo Center.

The week-long convention invites firework enthusiasts from around the world to attend seminars, workshops, training and fireworks and supplies vending.

The public can attend three community nights, which include multiple fireworks displays.

“We are extremely excited for PGI to come to Oshkosh,” Amy Albright, Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director, said. “Not only is this a family-friendly event, it’s also a great stimulus to the local economy when we can sell out hotels and campgrounds in our city.”

The Oshkosh CVB estimates the total economic impact of the convention at approximately $5 million for Oshkosh and the surrounding area.

This is the first time the convention is being held in Wisconsin since 2010.