OutReach programs look to connect LGBTQ seniors

Larry Kneeland never came out to his parents.

“I’m sure my mother knew,” joked Kneeland. “Mothers always know.”

Felicitius Ferington said she eventually told her brothers, but not her mother and father.

“They were very much of the 40s and 50s orientation,” Ferington said. “I was not testing that at all.”

Both Kneeland and Ferington found their own LGBTQ family in Madison at the OutReach Community Center.

Years ago, they dove into the center working to form social groups and programs for the LGBTQ Community.

Now, they are seniors and a part of the LGBTQ Senior Alliance, which looks to connect with the older generation.

OutReach Executive Director Steve Starkey says there are seniors who remain closeted for most of their life.

“LGBTQ Seniors have a kind of different experience than other people in the general population,” said Starkey. “Maybe they are a little more worried about disclosing their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Starkey says this different experience, as well as reaching a retirement age, can cause them to feel isolated.

“They don’t have enough activities or enough people in their life to have a good quality of life,” he added.

Karen Kane, a LGBTQ Senior Alliance advocate, helps facilitate discussion in a group setting.

“It’s letting people know that there is somebody out there who cares,” Kane said. “And there are no reasons to be closeted anymore.”

The LGBTQ Senior Alliance works to make sure seniors feel accepted.

“It’s validating who you are as a person,” Ferington said.

Kneeland is hopeful more individuals who’ve been in the closet can find their way towards a community.

“To come out you actually have to come out to yourself first,” Kneeland said. “Before you can come out to others, you have to accept yourself.”

If you're looking for more information on the program or OutReach, head to this website.


