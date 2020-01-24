Outgoing Dane Co. Board Chair to take over Alliant Energy Center

We now know why Dane County Board Chair abruptly stepped down Thursday night after serving in the position for the past six years.

Sharon Corrigan, who has served ten years on the Board, had already said she would not seek re-election and on Friday morning she announced her next gig.

Appearing with Dane County Executive Joe Parisi Friday morning, the pair revealed she will take over as the Interim Director of the Alliant Energy Center.

The announcement came during a news conference in Parisi’s Conference Room.

This story is still developing and will be updated as details are available.

