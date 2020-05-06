Over 1 million meals served to Wisconsin students since schools closed

More than 1 million meals have been provided to Wisconsin students since the closure of K-12 schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That number comes from claims filed to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI).

The DPI said since March 18, 2020, 447 school food authorities and sponsors in Wisconsin have provided meals through the National School Lunch Program's Seamless Summer Option and the Summer Food Service Program. The program allows meals to be served free of charge to children 18 years old and younger living in low-income areas.

“Making sure students have consistent access to nutritious meals is essential,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said.

The USDA launched an interactive map to help families locate sites where meals are being served for pick up when schools are closed.

For those unable to travel to meal pickup locations, the DPI said the USDA grant-funded program Emergency Meals-to-You allows local education authorities in rural areas to work with families to deliver meals directly to their homes through the mail.

Through the DPI’s partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to administer The Emergency Food Assistance Program, over 200,000 pounds of food have been distributed to families in need.

“Ensuring our children have healthy food to eat is a result of school officials working together with their local communities, who have found unique strategies to continue providing meals to those who need them during the public health emergency," Stanford Taylor said.

Last week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced it would provide more than $140 million in food benefits to families for March, April, May, and a portion of June.

The DPI is also looking for additional community partners to help keep families fed. Sponsors can apply for the Summer Food Service Program though June 15. Click here for more information on how to apply.