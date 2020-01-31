Over 1,200 kids learn what it takes to create a great city and then build one

Forget SimCity. Over a thousand Dane County elementary students are getting hands-on experience learning how to create a great city.

Terrace Town 2020 rolled into the Monona Terrance Community Center on Friday bringing with it lessons on how cities are planned, what goes into making a quality city, and how people can help make their community better.

Then, comes the fun part. The kids dive right into designing and creating their own model city. When their done, it will span 10,000 square feet and get put on public display, in the Monona Exhibition Hall, One John Nolen Drive, for anyone to go check out.

Find more information here.

Over 1,200 students participated in the two day event. Volunteer "mentors," including architects, planners, and design professionals, joined in the fun too. They were there to help teachers help students building their city.

AIA Wisconsin, Wisconsin Architects Foundation, and Habitat for Humanity of Dane County all joined in on the project.