Over 150,000 unemployed in Wisconsin to receive retroactive payment this week

More than 150,000 unemployed people in Wisconsin will start receiving the retroactive unemployment benefits they were owed as part of the state's COVID-19 relief bill, the Department of Workforce Development announced Tuesday.

The agency explained the measure suspended the one-week waiting period and allowed people to start receiving unemployment benefits immediately.

"Claimants should not have to wait an additional week before receiving benefits when they are out of work through no fault of their own," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said.

The waiting-week payments will start going out Tuesday and the agency expects them to all be disbursed by Thursday. Everyone who filed their initial claim during or after the week of March 15 will be reimbursed for that first week.

"Allowing individuals to receive their UI benefits as soon as possible will ensure financial stability for both claimants and our Wisconsin economy," Frostman added.

The relief bill suspends the waiting week requirement until February 21, 2021.