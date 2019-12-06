Over 200K sign petition demanding NFL remove Michael Vick as Pro Bowl captain

Over 200,000 people have signed a petition for the NFL to remove Pro Bowl Captain Michael Vick, CNN reports.

This comes after Vick served 18 months in federal prison for killing dogs in 2007 and running an illegal gambling operation.

Vick was then suspended by the NFL and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

However, Vick returned to the NFL in 2009, playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers before retiring in 2017.

The four NFL Legends Pro Bowl Captains are supposed to mentor players and be on the sidelines of during the Pro Bowl game.

"Just saw this on Facebook and was absolutely disgusted," wrote the woman who started the online petition. "When is the NFL going to take any responsibility for the behavior of it's current and former players? To honor a man who had zero regard for animals is unacceptable and I would like your help to make sure he is not honored at the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl."

