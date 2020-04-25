Over 330 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wisconsin, roughly same increase as day before

More than 330 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Wisconsin Saturday, which is roughly the same number of new cases confirmed the day before.

In it's daily update, the Wisconsin DHS reported a total of 5,687 positive tests, 266 deaths and 57,138 negitive tests.

The DHS adds that about 24 percent of all confirmed patients are hospitalized, about 1,376 people.

In Dane County, the public health department reports 401 confirmed cases, 21 deaths, 95 people hospitalized and over 8,900 tests conducted.

Number of cases and deaths per county in Southern Wisconsin, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Columbia: 27 / 1

Crawford: 3 / 1

Dane: 401 / 21

Dodge: 23 / 1

Grant: 28 / 3

Green: 11 / 0

Green Lake: 1 / 0

Iowa: 7 / 0

Jefferson: 39 / 0

Juneau: 12 / 1

Lafayette: 4 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 2,525 / 157

Richland: 10 / 1

Rock: 151 / 4

Sauk: 38 / 3

Waukesha: 299 / 14