Over a dozen departments respond to fire in Walworth County

Eighteen departments responded to a massive barn fire in Walworth County on Thursday night.

According to the Sharon Fire Department, the call came in just after 7:30 p.m. for a fire. When crews got there, they found the fire had started on the second floor of the barn, in the area where hay was kept.

The over a dozen crews were able to contain the barn fire within an hour, they stayed on scene for seven hours finishing putting out the fire. One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for exhaustion, but no other injuries were reported.

Luckily, all animals were out of the barn by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.