Opioid overdose alert issued for Dane County

Madison officials are warning Dane County residents about an increase in opioid overdoses in July.

Madison Police, Public Health Madison and Dane County, and Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued the alert Wednesday afternoon.

They reported six overdose patients were seen in local hospitals from July 14 -22.

"Please be aware of this and alert anyone who may be at an increased risk of overdose," stated Madison Police Captain Cory Nelson. "Carry Narcan or Naloxone and know how to use it."

Officials ask people to call 911 if there is a suspected overdose, and to keep an eye on family and friends. They also recommend calling the United Way of Dane County's 211 line for treatment and recovery resources.

Opioids are a class of drugs that include heroin, fentanyl, and prescription painkillers.