Overdose deaths drop in Columbia Co.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office says they have seen a decrease in the amount of overdose deaths from 2018 - 19. There was a drop from 18 deaths in 2018, to 10 deaths in 2019.

"It is still 10 deaths too many," Detective Sgt. Alexander Agnew said.

Agnew believes the departments partners in the community have helped contribute to the drop in numbers, but is confident there is still much more work to be done.

"The interstate that runs through our county creates a gateway for these drugs to reach rural areas," Agnew said.

Like many other places across the country, Columbia County has seen it's fair share the opioid epidemic. Agnew says the top focus is narcotics, and helping people get addiction resources.