Overnight snow Wednesday night before temperatures plummet

The weather will remain fairly quiet across the region through most of the day as high pressure drifts away.

Temperatures will be a little milder with highs in the middle 30s. This is a little above average. Southerly winds will generate wind chills in the 20s during the afternoon.

Snow will become likely this evening and overnight. 1 to 3 inches of accumulation is expected through Wednesday morning with the 1 inch totals to the west, and the 3 inch totals to the south and east of Madison.

A cold front will move through tonight and much colder air will begin to fill in for Thursday and Friday.

The passage of this front coupled with moisture surging northward with result in accumulation snow. Temperatures will bottom out early Friday with readings -10 to -15 and wind chills -15 to -25.

