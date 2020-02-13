Overnight snow leaves slippery conditions across southern Wisconsin, along with extreme cold

Overnight snow has created difficult conditions for the Thursday morning commute.

According to Meteorologist Charlie Shortino, low pressure exited the region early Thursday morning, bringing an end to the snow. Strong winds will also lead to blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility.

Officials are also urging people to leave extra time for their commute Thursday morning and afternoon.

Crews in Madison have been plowing snow and spreading sand, but they said with the cold temperatures salt is not very effective. Wind chills will be below zero all day Thursday, as well as most of Friday.