Overture Center Broadway shows helps economic impact

Wicked, Book of Mormon and the eleven Tony award winning musical Hamilton, to name a few, are included in the 2019 season of the Broadway musicals at the Overture Center.

Last year, according to the Overture Center, 7 percent of ticket buyers come from outside a 50 mile radius of Madison.

"This means their staying in the city's hotels, checking out restaurants and other tourist activities," Gary Kohn, Director of Public Relations for the Overture Center, said.

According to Wisconsin Travel 112 million visitors came to the state and tourism spending rose 4.9 percent in 2018. The Broadway shows hope to help increase that number in 2019.

"We hope to sell out every show, but even if we don't we hope that we can get as many people here to the Overture Center to see a great show, but then stay to check out Madison," Kohn said.

The Broadway show season kicks off with Book of Mormon Tuesday, September 17.

The Overture Center also offers free shows throughout the year and local theater talent as well.

Ticket information for the 2019 season click here.

More information about the tourism increase in Wisconsin click here.