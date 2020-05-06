Overture Center ends Frostiball fundraiser, says it is looking into starting new event

The Overture Center has announced that the Frostiball fundraiser, which has for over 15 years gathered thousands of residents for an evening of music to raise money for local programs, will no longer be held.

The Center's Foundation Development Committee says that after careful analysis, including consideration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it made the decision to "sunset the gala."

“We are grateful for the memories and the contributions resulting from Frostiball,” Emily Gruenewald, the Center's vice president of development, said in a written statement. “Frostiball is a wonderful community event, but as we think about Overture’s future, we feel it’s time to reconsider the role of special events.”

The Center's committee found that large-scale fundraising galas will be more challenging to produce in the future, and that participant feedback suggested a refresh of the event was needed.

Since 2005, Frostiball has brought locals to the Overture Center's downtown facility to enjoy dancing and live performances, all to raise money for the Center's community programs, including Kids in the Rotunda, Onstage Field Trips and Disney Musicals in Schools.

The galas are usually themed, such as Neverland, the 1920s and Paris.

Frostiball began in 1987 by Downtown Madison Inc. to promote the city and raise money for similar community programs. That event was held at the Wisconsin State Capitol, until moving to Overture Center in 2005.

The Overture Center says the Frostiball attracted an average of 1,500 guests each year.

The Overture’s development team is now working on new fundraising ideas in order to fund its programs.