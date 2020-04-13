Overture Center announces 2020-2021 season

The Overture Center for the Arts announces its 2020/21 season featuring over 40 shows headlined by Dear Evan Hansen.

Dear Evan Hansen will premiere in Madison from Tuesday, June 15th through Sunday, June 20th in 2021.

Other Broadway shows making their premieres in Madison will be Mean Girls from October 6-11 in 2020 in its first national tour, Oklahoma! from February 16 to the 21 and The Prom in 2021 from May 11 to 16 as that will be its only Wisconsin location this season.

Disney’s the Lion King, Chicago, and Ain’t Too proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations are the remaining shows in the Broadway at the Overture series.

The Overture will also have the National Geographic Live! Series in Capitol Theater, the Cabaret Series with three new shows and the Duck Soup Cinema Series.

You can get tickets by becoming a subscriber or renewing a subscription to secure seats now for the 2020/21 season at the Overture.

