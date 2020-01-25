Overture Center hosts annual Frostiball fundraiser

The Overture Center for the Arts hosted its annual Frostiball fundraiser Saturday evening.

To celebrate the new decade, the theme was the 1920s. Guests could enjoy themed cocktails, jazz quartets in various "lounges" and a band and dance floor.

Frostiball is the biggest fundraiser for the Overture Center, bringing in around $100,000 each year. The money raised goes to support free and low-cost programming year-round.

"That is almost half of the art programming, is that free and low cost programming, so it's really important that we can generate the revenue to keep that, those programs accessible for people of all ages to enjoy the arts," said Emily Gruenewald, Vice President of Development.

The party started at 8 p.m. and goes until 1 a.m.