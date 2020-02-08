Overture Center hosts celebration of life for late CEO Sandra Gajic

The Overture Center for the Arts hosted a celebration of life Saturday afternoon, honoring the late Overture Center CEO and president Sandra Gajic.

Gajic passed away on Dec. 6 after a seven-month battle with cancer.

Gajic was appointed to the position of president and CEO in July of 2018 after serving more than 20 years in various arts and cultural roles.

Friends and coworkers gathered at the Overture Center to honor Gajic's legacy and remember the impact she made on their lives.

"From the second I met her, I was immediately impressed and to be honest, a little intimidated by her. Because she was so vibrant, and passionate and incredibly intelligent and experienced in the performing arts area," said Emily Gruenewald, vice president of development at Overture.

Chairman of the Overture Board of Directors Betty Harris Custer said she met Gajic during the search for a new president and CEO, and Gajic became a dear friend.

"She could talk with great firmness where you knew that we were talking about something serious, but you also could hear her laugh and her smile and know that behind everything, there was the warmth of this person that will be terribly missed," Harris Custer said.

The Overture Center will continue to honor Gajic's memory with the Sandra Gajic Capital Fund. That will support projects to improve the Overture building.