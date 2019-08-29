Overture Center remodels rooms to create inviting spaces for touring artists

Some dressing rooms in the Overture Center are getting a makeover.

The Overture Center says it is remodeling some of its rooms used by touring artists.

The Overture Center announced Steinhafels will remodel the Capitol Theater dressing room and Playhouse green room Thursday.

The remodel will include new furniture, accent lighting and several other updates.

The rooms have not been remodeled for 15 years.

Officials say the goal for the updates is to create warm, inviting spaces for touring artists.

