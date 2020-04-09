Overture Center to be lit in blue for support of frontline workers

The Overture Center in Madison is set to shine blue Thursday at 8 p.m., joining thousands of landmarks across the country and the world in honoring essential workers in the fight against the coronavirus.

The campaign, called #LIGHTITBLUE, started in the United Kingdom on March 26 and has since spread "to create a universal symbol of solidarity and hope," according to a release from the Overture Center.

The Center will be lit by blue light until around 2 a.m. Friday morning. Their facility is located at 201 State St. in Madison.

This comes after the Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday that Lambeau Field would also be lit with blue light for the #LIGHTITBLUE campaign.