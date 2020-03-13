Overture cancels Wicked, all other performance

All upcoming events and performances at the Overture Center for the Arts are canceled through April 13, the facility announced Friday evening.

The cancellations include all remaining performances of 'Wicked,' including Friday night's shows.

The Center's Public Relations Director Gary Kohn explained the move comes after Public Health Madison & Dane Co. instituted a temporary ban on all gatherings of 250 people or more.

The Overture Center will close its doors immediately, Kohn added. The doors to the facility will be locked and most employees will be working from home.

People who already purchased tickets for 'Wicked' will have their purchases refunded in full, Kohn said. The refunds are expected to be posted to accounts by the end of the month. Those who paid in cash or by check will receive their refund by mail. Anyone who paid with a gift certificate will get a gift certificate in return.

Existing ticket holders will also be given priority to rescheduled performances.

The Overture said they are not responsible for tickets bought on the secondary markets, like StubHub or Vivid Seats, and those refunds would go to the original purchaser.

People who have tickets to see its in-house organizations will be contacted by the Overture regarding their options, Kohn said.

Those organizations include Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, Children’s Theater of Madison, Forward Theater Company, Kanopy Dance Company, Li Chiao-Ping Dance, Madison Ballet, Madison Opera, Madison Symphony Orchestra, James Watrous Gallery and Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.

