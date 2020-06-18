Overture slashing 60% of its workforce next month

As it begins its new fiscal year, the Overture Center plans to slash more than half of its workforce in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The pandemic has seriously impacted Overture Center financially," the performing arts center explained in a statement. "The financial impact of the pandemic for our fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 will be in the millions."

On Wednesday, Overture employees were told the center would be cutting its summertime staffing by 60 percent, starting on July 5, noting that "[a]ll staffing levels and every position [will be] impacted in some way."

The plan has already received the approval of the center's Board of Directors. The Executive Leadership Team said it made the cuts with the aim of supporting "our people, our building and our resident art communities."