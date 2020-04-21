Overture to honor high school musical theater programs in virtual Jerry Awards

Madison's Overture Center for the Arts will honor high school musical theater programs in a virtual Jerry Awards show in June.

The Overture said Tuesday that the much-anticipated Jerry Awards 2019/20 program will go on as planned on Sunday, June 7, at 7 p.m. via Facebook Live. The 90-minute show will feature video clips of musical theater performances, student and school awards, and special guests.

You can watch the awards program here

“We understand how much work went into these school productions and how much our students look forward to this night recognizing their achievements,” said Tim Sauers, Overture’s vice president of programming and engagement and co-host of the show. “We’re going to give them the honors and recognitions they deserve.”

The Jerry Awards encourages and honors excellence in high school musical theater. This season, 101 schools and community theater groups from 32 counties across Wisconsin participated in the program.

The Overture said it plans to pay tribute to 25 of the 101 musical theater programs that were affected by school closures and could not be reviewed for the 2019-20 show.

This year, 271 Jerry Awards will recognize excellence with multiple recipients in each category. CLICK HERE to view the complete list of recipients.

Now in its 11th year, the Jerry Awards began in 2009/10 and has since expanded across Wisconsin through partnerships with Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee, The Grand Theater in Wausau and Viterbo University Fine Arts Center in La Crosse. Award recipients have gone on to become musical theater professionals. The program is named in honor of Madison philanthropist W. Jerome Frautschi.