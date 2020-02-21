Overturned semi causes road closures in Janesville

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says crews could take over four hours to remove an overturned semi on US 51 Janesville.

Officials say the semi was involved in a crash early Friday morning. They closed parts of the area just south of the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, and are redirecting traffic.

Sgt. Caleb Beutin told NBC15 that the driver of the semi-truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Beutin says the semi may have experienced a mechanical issue, but authorities won't be able to confirm that until they remove the overturned truck.

NBC15 will provide updates as we learn more.

