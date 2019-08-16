Truck struck by vehicle rolls over, causes traffic delays in Madison

Police are on the scene of a rollover crash in Madison Friday evening.

A FedEx truck going southbound was struck by a Ford Fusion going westbound at the intersection of Stoughton Road and E. Washington Avenue at 6:27 p.m. Officials responded to the scene at 6:35 p.m., according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The FedEx truck was on its side when officials arrived to the scene. The two people involved in the crash did not require medical attention, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The two right southbound lanes were closed on Highway 151 at Stoughton Road for approximately two hours, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. The Madison Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and a Columbia County Sheriff's Office vehicle were at the scene.