Owners sell Verona tavern, blames winter weather

The owners of Riley Tavern in Verona are passing the baton after nearly three decades and the winter weather is to blame.

Co-owner Jim Murphy said moving on is hard because this bar was more than just a tavern.

If these walls could talk, they'd have hundreds of stories.

"We've met unbelievably great friends. As you can see with the turn out today a lot of them here today,” Murphy said.

The tavern has been home to a variety of events from concerts to weddings.

Being a small business, Murphy said having loyal customers is how you keep the doors open.

"We’ve had customers that have been loyal to us since day one,” he said.

Hundreds packed into the bar to have one last drink under the Murphy ownership. Many customers said the owners gave the tavern a special touch and that’s what they'll miss the most.

“It’s not going to be the same because he's got a sparkling personality and you can't replace that man," Scott Prochaska, Mt. Horeb Resident said.

Over the years the bar business changed, but the owners said it was easy to adapt because the customers never stopped showing their support.

"As it evolved in food, Sunday’s breakfast, as we got older together,” Susie Cotter, First Riley Tavern Bartender said.

Murphy explained the cold winter weather did not make it easy to stay, but the customers warmed their hearts for nearly thirty years and the people is what made Riley Tavern what it is today.

"Business has been really good it's just the weather. It has been a great run. It really has been. We couldn't have asked for more in this business. We've been very lucky,” Murphy said.

The new owners will re-open the bar Dec. 27 at 4 p.m. The current owners said the new owners will keep the "Riley Tavern" name.

