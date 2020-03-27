2 more COVID-19 deaths reported at Grafton senior home

Two more individuals at a senior assisted living facility in Grafton have died from complications related to COVID-19, the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department announced Friday morning.

According to the agency, the two latest deaths of Village Pointe Commons residents brings the total number related to the outbreak at the facility to three.

“The health department sends our deepest condolences to family and loved ones. This is precisely why we have ordered long-term-care facilities and first responders to use PPE and ordered limitations on providers going into these facilities,” the public health department’s Health Officer Kirsten Johnson said in a release Friday.

No information about the patients was released, outside of that they lived at the facility. Their deaths bring the total number in the state to 14.

Johnson also urged everyone in the community to stay home, adding, “we do not want other families to lose loved ones.

On Friday, she issued three new orders to help protect the community:

EMS and first responders to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as gloves and masks, to all calls.

Long-term-care facility (LTCF) staff are to use PPE at all times and to quarantine residents in their rooms.

Staffing agencies, hospice and any other organization that provides essential services to LTCFs are required to assign staff to only one facility.

The health department says it is monitoring additional cases at five more long-term care facilities in Washington and Ozaukee Counties. The agency defines an outbreak as one resident or two employees testing positive.

