PHOTOS: A friendly deer photobombs an engagement session

A friendly deer photobombing couple’s engagement session was captured on camera in Michigan Wednesday.

Photographer Eldina Kovacevic shared the heartwarming photos on Instagram. She says that after the deer approached, she “kinda wanna take him home with me!”

“I mean this was probably the coolest thing ever & Dori and Austin were the perfect couple to experience this, they took it like champs!” Kovacevic wrote.

“Despite the fact that he was super friendly, we were all still a bit nervous inside. I mean just look at Austin’s face when he came up right behind him and sniffed him,” she added.



