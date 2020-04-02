PICTURES: Wisconsin health workers unpack supplies from Strategic National Stockpile

Vivid pictures shared by the Wisconsin Emergency Management Thursday show workers unpacking Personal Protective Equipment and other items sent to our state from the Strategic National Stockpile.

However, it wasn't just the supplies that made the moment a success.

"What struck me was how members of Wisconsin Emergency Management, Wisconsin National Guard, Department of Health and Department of Natural Resources worked as... One Team, One Fight!" wrote Wisconsin Emergency Management spokesperson Christine Bellport on Facebook Thursday.

The Strategic National Stockpile is the nation's largest supply of medical supplies for use in a public health emergencies, to be used after local supplies run out, according to the department's website.

Wisconsin, like most states, have requested much-needed supplies from the stockpile.

'Ready Wisconsin' was first to share the photos, asking residents to donate health items or offer facilities to help in the effort against COVID-19 at covid19supplies.wi.gov