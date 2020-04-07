Man arrested after breaking into storage facility in Columbia County

A man has been arrested after deputies say he stole from storage facility.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Stephen Manley was seen leaving a storage facility on WI-33 in the town of Fort Winnebago just after midnight Tuesday.

Deputies said when they pulled over Manley, someone in his passenger seat got out and ran. Law enforcement has not found this person.

During the investigation, items were found in Manley's car that are believed to have been stolen from the storage facility. Tools were also found that deputies said were used to gain entry into the unit.

Manley was booked into the Columbia County Jail on several tentative charges including possession of burglarious tools.

The passenger of the car has still not been located.

The investigation is ongoing.