PPE donation/buyback program launched in Wisconsin

Wisconsinites can now go online to either donate or sell large quantities of Personal Protective Equipment to the state.

Governor Tony Evers announced the site launch on Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR DONATION/BUYBACK PROGRAM

“It is absolutely imperative that our healthcare workers and first responders have the equipment they need to stay safe and healthy as they care for our communities,” said Evers. “I am calling on companies, schools, and other organizations that may have unused protective equipment sitting in their facilities to make those materials available to those who need it most.”

Once the items are donated or sold, the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) will then work to distribute the PPE.

First responders and other non-medical organizations should let their county or tribal emergency management office know their PPE needs. Those requests will then be sent to the SEOC.

Medical facilities should continue to use the established process for requesting supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile.

"We are amazed at the outpouring of offers from businesses and other organizations who have already told us they want to help fill the critical need for this equipment across the state,” said Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “Our staff has already been working to review those offers of support, and our hope is this site will help to streamline that process going forward.”

Here is what the state is currently seeking:





Surgical Gowns (S, L, XL, and XXL)



Face/Surgical Masks (adult, pediatric)



Gloves (Nitrile, Vinyl, or Butyl)



N-95 Particulate Respirators



Isolation Gowns



Face Shields



Tyvek Coveralls



Thermometers



Foot Coverings

If organizations or businesses have quantities of fewer than 50 of any of these items, they are encouraged to donate them to local health organizations instead of going through the buyback website.

So far the state has received the following from the Strategic National Stockpile: 104,680 N95 respirators, 260,840 face/surgical masks, 48,168 face shields, 40,512 surgical gowns, 192 coveralls, and 70,375 pairs of gloves.

The state has also requested FEMA assistance to purchase supplies for first responders.