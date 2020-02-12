Pacers pull away late to beat Bucks, snap 6-game skid

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) goes up to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The Indiana Pacers took advantage of a 10-0 fourth-quarter run to snap a six-game losing streak with a 118-111 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

T.J. Warren had 35 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 17 points and 13 assists to lead the Pacers. Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his second straight game since his girlfriend gave birth to the couple's first child.

But Milwaukee still made it difficult after methodically trimming a 25-point deficit to four early in the fourth.

The Pacers scored 10 straight and the Bucks couldn't get closer than seven as their five-game winning streak ended. Donte DiVincenzo scored 19 for Milwaukee.

 