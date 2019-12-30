Packer backers already pumped for playoff home game

Packers fans at Stadium View are excited about the big win Sunday.

It’s no surprise the bar as packed with fans as they watched the team beat the Detroit Lions 23 to 20.

"We had a good regular season,” Fan Brent Haines said. “Now we're out here in the playoffs. This is where it matters and we're going to get nice and rowdy down here for the boys you know.”

"This is big just to get games in January and hopefully in February,” Fan Will Ark said. “It’s going to get the people in Green Bay more involved again."

Fans said this win shows everyone that the Packers have what it takes to win the Super Bowl.

They believe Coach Matt LaFleur has a lot to do with the team's success so far.

"He's controlled the offense, he's got Aaron where Aaron needs to be,” Fan Larry Kittoe said.

“With it being his first year coaching, I think he's doing a good job with the offense coordination and it wasn't expected at all,” Fan Michael Lemmer said.

"Our coach is pretty good,” Fan Cole Peters said. “I think all around just a whole aura of everything is getting better."

Fans said no matter the outcome this season, they will always cheer on the green and gold.

"No matter what they do, no matter how hard they try, we know they try their best and we're still going to love the packers,” Fan Kerrie Lemmer said.