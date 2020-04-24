Packers use third round pick on Cincinnati's Josiah Deguara

It took three rounds but the Green Bay Packers finally got Aaron Rodgers some offensive help by selecting Josiah Deguara with the no. 94 pick in the NFL Draft.

At 6-2 and 240 lbs, Deguara caught 39 passes for 504 yards and seven touchdowns during his final season at Cincinnati.

Packers finally get Aaron Rodgers some help selecting Josiah Deguara out of Cincinnati with the 94th pick. 6'2" 240 and ran a 4.7 40-yard dash. — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) April 25, 2020

Deguara finished his career with 92 receptions, 1,117 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Bearcats.

🚨BEST PLAY YOU DIDN’T SEE IN WEEK 1: Cincinnati @GoBearcatsFB TE #83 Josiah Deguara (aligned at right TE) makes an unreal hustle play to prevent a pick-six vs. UCLA. That kind of relentless effort will get NFL scouts’ attention. The Reese’s Senior Bowl sees you, @JosiahD5! 💪👀 pic.twitter.com/tWZCDseoF5 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 2, 2019

Out of Folsom, California Deguara was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference tight end selection in 2019, averaging 12.9 yards per catch.