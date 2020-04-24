Packers use third round pick on Cincinnati's Josiah Deguara

Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Josiah Deguara during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tony Tribble)
Updated: Fri 11:00 PM, Apr 24, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- It took three rounds but the Green Bay Packers finally got Aaron Rodgers some offensive help by selecting Josiah Deguara with the no. 94 pick in the NFL Draft.

At 6-2 and 240 lbs, Deguara caught 39 passes for 504 yards and seven touchdowns during his final season at Cincinnati.

Deguara finished his career with 92 receptions, 1,117 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Bearcats.

Out of Folsom, California Deguara was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference tight end selection in 2019, averaging 12.9 yards per catch.

 