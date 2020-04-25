Packers complete 2020 Draft without selecting a wide receiver

In a draft that began with more questions than answers towards improvement for the Green Bay Packers, Brian Gutekunst will head into the next phase of the offseason with nine new players selected, none of which at wide receiver. One of Green Bay's biggest needs even after signing Devin Funchess.

Green Bay opened draft weekend with the biggest surprise of the night by trading up to take Jordan Love 26th overall.

Brian Gutekunst followed that up by selecting running back, A.J. Dillon in the second round then tight end, Josiah Deguara in the third.

At a loss for words right now, I’m beyond blessed to be a part of the @packers organization! It’s a dream come true, and I can’t wait to get started! #GoPackGo — AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) April 25, 2020

Saturday, Packers fans finally began to receive answers to the teams needs:

- Kamal Martin, LB out of Minnesota

- Jon Runyan, OL out of Michigan

- Jake Hanson, C out of Oregon

- Simon Stepaniak, OT out of Indiana

- Vernon Scott, S out of TCU

- Jonathan Garvin, DE out of Michigan

Still, Green Bay made nine selections in the 2020 NFL Draft but not a single one was used to add to their depth at wide receiver, in one of the deepest receiver drafts in history.