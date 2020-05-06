Packers, American Family Insurance to donate thousands of meals to frontline workers

The Green Bay Packers and American Family Insurance will be spending the next few weeks feeding thousands of frontline workers in northeast Wisconsin.

The Packers organization said Wednesday that it is teaming up with American Family to provide $20,000 in the form of ready-made meals to workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of meals will be delivered to hospitals during Nurse Appreciation Week from May 6 through 12, and to police and fire stations during Police Appreciation Week from May 10 through 16.

A Packers spokesperson said meals will be delivered to a total of 10 locations in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago Counties starting Tuesday.

"We owe these workers our gratitude for their steady presence and commitment to the community during this pandemic," said Nate Pokrass, American Family's community investment and partnerships director.

American Family Insurance and its group companies, along with the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation, previously announced more than $4 million in support for COVID-19 pandemic relief and other non-profit efforts.

The Packers organization said it has contributed to the community with $1.5 million in grants through the Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, as well as a variety of other donations and messages of support.