Packers' Blake Martinez nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year award

Green Bay Packers' linebacker Blake Martinez has been picked as the teams nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which honors a player for his contributions on and off the field.

According to the NFL Player's Association, Martinez donates all of the money he gets from subscriptions and ads on his Twitch account to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and every times he picks up a hundred new followers he donates his talents as well.

"Blake has been a great role model since coming into the NFL four seasons ago," the NFLPA said in its statement.

Martinez helped southern Wisconsin as well as eastern Iowa and the Milwaukee area as part of the 13 Annual Tailgate Tour. He's helped out the Salvation Army's Big Kettle campaign, spends time with Make-a-Wish children who come to Packers practices and games, and has worked for the last several years to raise awareness and money for the battle against childhood cancer.

Despite being in the NFL for only a few years, Martinez's teammates picked him to serve as one of their team captains this season.

"He is admired by his peers and has been a big contributor to giving back to the community he is from and especially the Green Bay community," the NFLPA added.

The Man of the Year Award was created in 1970 and renamed in 1999 to honor the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back. The winner will have $250,000 donated to the charity of his choice, while each of the other nominees will have $50,000 donation made in their name to the charity they pick.

The winner will be announced during Super Bowl week.

Fans can vote on Twitter for their choice to win the award by tweeting the last name of their pick along with the hashtag #WPMOYChallenge between December 12 and January 12. The winner of the fan challenge will get $25,000 donated to the charity of their choice, courtesy of Nationwide, while the second and third place finishers will have $10,000 and $5,000 donations, respectively, made on their behalf.