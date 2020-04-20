Packers GM Brian Gutekunst speaks with media ahead of NFL Draft

Green Bay Packers General Manager, Brian Gutekunst spoke with the media on Monday via teleconference ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Gutekunst shared how the Packers IT department helped set up his own personal draft room "better than I could have expected" as the upcoming draft will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the Green Bay Packers will enter the weekend with 10 total picks, their first comes 30th overall.

Even with an all-virtual set up, Gutekunst told the media that his aggressive nature of trading up in the draft will not be any different this year.

"We'll be as aggressive as we need to be. I'd like to move around and get to the areas of the draft I think are strong."

Brian Gutekunst made it clear that while he thinks the WR class is deep, they're not going to sit and wait for someone to be there. Adds he doesn't expect them to "wait very long." — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) April 20, 2020

As far as getting Aaron Rodgers the help he needs at receiver, the third year GM shared his focus is on ability and flexibility over sheer size and athleticism.

"At all positions bigger faster stronger is something that I've always been taught but they got to be able to play. That's the first thing and it doesn't really matter what size you are. You just need good players and they have to be able to do a number of things."

Another pick that may be made is Aaron Rodgers successor at the quarterback position.

Rodgers won't become an unrestricted free agent until 2024 and is coming off a season throwing 26 touchdowns, his most since tossing 40 scores in 2016 and third 4,000+ yard season in the last four years. Still, Gutekunst and Rodgers both know it is a business.

"He understands it. With his experience being drafted when Brett was here. A year or two after he was here we drafted a few quarterbacks (Brian Brohm and Matt Flynn). But it's part of the business. You know if there's anybody that understands it, it's him."

Even if the Packers do a select a quarterback throughout the three days of the draft, their focus is still all-in on #12, as his focus lies with Green Bay as well.

"He's really focused on doing something here, legacy-wise. I really appreciate that. Certainly we're going to try to do everything we can to put guys around him to accomplish those things."

Here's Brian Gutekunst on if the Packers were to draft a QB, how Aaron Rodgers would be understanding of that move.



"He's really focused on doing something here legacy-wise.. Certainly we're going to try to do everything we can to put guys around him to accomplish those things." pic.twitter.com/53DVx39FdX — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) April 20, 2020

When asked about his staff's and players' health during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gutekunst told us that as far as he knows, no one has tested positive for the virus.

To end the teleconference, the GM was also asked if he thinks the 2020 season is in jeopardy of even happening.

"I won’t let myself go there. I certainly hope not. I don’t think that would be good for anybody.”

The NFL Draft kicks off at 7 p.m. central time on Thursday.