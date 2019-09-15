Packers Honor Starr's Legacy at Halftime of 21-16 Win over Minnesota

Those that have been around Bart Starr throughout his life have shared that whenever the Packer legend spoke, everyone quieted down, listened and absorbed every work the five time NFL champion said. The same occurred on Saturday when Starr's wife, Cherry was recognized at halftime of the Packers 2019 home opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

"Even though most of you weren't born when Bart and I came to Green Bay in 1956..." Starr began with a laugh, "For 63 years you have loved and embraced us and supported us. I am so grateful."

The appreciative speech by Cherry Starr was met with one of the loudest ovations of the afternoon, even on a day when the Packers led 21-10 at half.

Starr was escorted onto the field by other Green Bay great, Brett Favre and her son, Bart Starr Jr. Packers CEO Mark Murphy and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell gifted Cherry with an authentic 1960's NFL helmet before playing a video tribute on the jumbotron of Starr.

The 200th overall pick of the 1956 NFL draft won the very first two Super Bowls in league history, then retired with a 91 postseason record and a 104.8 passer rating in the playoffs which is still a league record today.

