Packers Kicker Mason Crosby plays through family tragedy

Green Bay Packers placekicker Mason Crosby persevered through a family tragedy on Sunday.

His brother’s wife, Brittany, died Friday morning of ovarian cancer at the age of 30. He immediately flew home to Texas that day to be with his brother and his family.

Two days later, as snowy conditions hit MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Crosby sent a 47-yard field kick down the center of the uprights somehow keeping his composure during the tough time.

“It's been a tough couple days as a family,” Crosby said after the game. “Praying and everyone just keep Brittany my sister in law's family on her side in your prayers. My brother and our family, it's not anything you ever want to go through. She fought until the end. I definitely have a heavy heart right now.”

After the team’s 31-13 win against the New York Giants, Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur gave Crosby the game ball.

“We wrapped our arms around him and supported him. He's been through a lot this year. I mean, he really has. He is a great friend and a great locker room presence for us,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.

Crosby’s wife Molly underwent surgery in August to remove a cancerous tumor in her lung.

Crosby boarded a flight back to Texas after the game to rejoin his family.