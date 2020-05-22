Packers' Montravius Adams faces marijuana, driving charges

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (90) watches during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
ELKO, Ga. (AP) -- Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams has been arrested in Georgia this week and charged with marijuana and driving offenses.

A Houston County Sheriff's Office report says he was stopped Tuesday. An officer detected a scent of marijuana, which was found in a search of the car.

He faces misdemeanor charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving with a suspended registration and driving without insurance.

The Packers say are aware of what happened but will not comment further because it is an "ongoing legal matter."

 