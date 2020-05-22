Packers' Montravius Adams faces marijuana, driving charges

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams has been arrested in Georgia this week and charged with marijuana and driving offenses.

A Houston County Sheriff's Office report says he was stopped Tuesday. An officer detected a scent of marijuana, which was found in a search of the car.

He faces misdemeanor charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving with a suspended registration and driving without insurance.

The Packers say are aware of what happened but will not comment further because it is an "ongoing legal matter."

