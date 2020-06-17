Packers: Organization to now annually close offices, businesses for Juneteenth

The Packers announced Wednesday that starting this year, the organization will be closing its offices and businesses on June 19 to observe Juneteenth.

Juneteenth, which dates back to June 19, 1865, is the day that Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas to tell slaves the Civil War had ended, and that they were now free.

That event was more than two years following Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which was declared on January 1, 1863.

Juneteenth is the commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy says the organization will take the opportunity to reflect on their own roles and opportunities to further their awareness of racial injustices and inequities, and what they can do to affect positive change in the communities.