Packers Pro Shop reopens Monday

The Packers Pro Shop will be reopening its doors for in-store shopping on June 15.

The Packers announced the store's reopening on Saturday and there will be some changes to keep everyone safe in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

People will be allowed to enter the store using only the entrances off Lombardi Avenue and will be marked for entering and exiting.

Staff will be wearing masks, fitting rooms will be closed, and hand sanitizer will be available at entrances and by registers. Additionally, plexiglass barriers will be in place at the checkout and the area will be wiped down after each guest is done with their purchase.

The Packers suggests guests to wear masks out of respect for employees and other shoppers.

The store has been closed since March 19, but online sales were in operation.

Other Lambeau Field Atrium businesses will remain closed. Those include the Packers Hall of Fame, Stadium Tours, and 1919 Kitchen and Tap.

The Packers organization continues to plan for their reopening and will announce details when available.