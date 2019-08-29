Packers QBs get "Happy" for annual luncheon

Aaron Rodgers is known for his stellar play on the football field. Lately though it seems the star quarterback is being recognized for his fashion choices.

At the annual luncheon at the Lambeau Field atrium, Rodgers and his fellow quarterbacks all dressed up like characters from the 1996 movie "Happy Gilmore".

Rodgers dressed as Ben Stiller's character; a disgruntled nursing home employee. Rodgers wore medical scrubs and showed off his sweet mustache once again.

Tim Boyle dressed as Happy Gilmore, DeShone Kizer as Chubbs the former golf pro and current instructor, and Manny Wilkins as Otto the caddie.

The Packers play their last pre-season game on Thursday. The team will open the regular season next Thursday against the Bears in Chicago.