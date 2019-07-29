Packers unveil fan gathering space at Lambeau Field

Green Bay Packers fans will have a new way to stay connected on game day.

With the start of football season fast approaching, the Packers announce a new location at Lambeau Field where fans can gather and charge their portable electronic devices.

As more and more fans incorporate more technology into their game day experience, the Packers want to make sure they're taken care of.

"As many of us travel the country to play other teams in other major cities, we've recognized that fan congregation spaces like this one have become increasingly more important, especially in modern, new-age stadiums and with younger fans," says Ed Policy, Packers chief operating officer.

In partnership with U.S. Cellular, the Packers unveiled the U.S. Cellular Loft at Lambeau Field.

"The space itself is 6,000 square feet and completely climate controlled," says Andy Schlingman, U.S. Cellular director of sales.

Located on Lambeau's upper concourse, overlooking the atrium, the loft will be open to all fans on game days.

"No matter what seat you're in or no matter what the weather is outside, people can come together, grab a drink, cool off or warm up depending on the weather and of course charge your devices at many of the stations around this space," says Policy.

"In addition you'll be able to check out a portable device and take it back to your seat so you don't miss a minute of the game," adds Schlingman.

The loft will also feature interactive games and prizes and a chance to capture memories.

"In the Connection Corner space of the loft, back in the corner over here, we have selfie stations -- three unique selfie stations which will allow all fans to be able to create their own memories," says Schlingman.

"Sports are social, and the fan experience is best when it's shared with others," adds Policy.

Each game day, Packers alumni will be in the loft 90 minutes before kickoff to take pictures and sign autographs.