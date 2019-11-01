Packers' Za'Darius Smith faces marijuana citation

Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith has a date in court to face marijuana possession and speeding citations.

According to online court records, Smith was cited by the Racine County Sheriff's Office on September 29 for speeding 21 miles over the speed limit on a freeway and possession and use of marijuana or synthetic marijuana.

The complaint from the prosecutor was filed on October 30.

Smith is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Racine County court on the marijuana and speeding charges next Thursday, Nov. 7.

The marijuana citation carries a fine of $263.50. The speeding citation comes with a fine of $276.10.

The charges are non-criminal forfeitures and Smith would not face any jail time unless he failed to pay court-ordered fines.

Smith could be subject to NFL discipline under the league's substance abuse policy, but any punishment is unlikely this season.

In recent memory with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Jones received a two-game ban a year after a marijuana charge; Geronimo Allison drew a one-game ban with a year delay; and Lance Kendricks waited two years before getting a one-game suspension for a marijuana incident.