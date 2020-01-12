Packers and Seahawks vie for playoff win at Lambeau

The Pack is back. After a short playoff drought, the Green Bay Packers (13-3) are hosting the Seattle Seahawks (12-5) for a divisional round game at Lambeau Field.

The Packers and Seahawks are meeting each other in the postseason for the fourth time since 2014.

The Packers have won two of the last three games against the Seahawks.

SECOND QUARTER

The Packers start the quarter with two Rodgers-to-Adams completions.

On third-and-goal, Packers RB Aaron Jones pushes in for a one-yard touchdown. Packers - 14 Seahawks - 3.

FIRST QUARTER

The Seahawks win the coin toss and defer. Packers receive.

On the opening play, Packers RB Aaron Jones runs for 23-yards. On the next play, Aaron Rodgers connects with Davante Adams for 14-yards.

Rodgers hits former Seahawk Jimmy Graham for 13 yards to convert on 3rd and 8.

On 3rd and 7, Rodgers connects with Adams for a 20-yard touchdown. Packers - 7 Seahawks - 0.

ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky says the Packers are 3-0 under Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs when scoring an opening-drive touchdown.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur challenges call on the field that Seahawk was down when ball came loose.

The play is called a fumble, but Seahawks maintain possession. Ref says there was no clear view of recovery.

Packers LB Za'Darius Smith sacks Russell Wilson.

The Packers go three-and-out. JK Scott hits a 55-yard punt.

Packers defense STUFFS the Seahawks and forces a quick three-and-out.

Aaron Rodgers connects with Geronimo Allison for 1st down, but it's called back for pass interference on Allen Lazard. Packers fail to convert and are forced to punt.

On the next drive, the Packers hold the Seahawks to a field goal. Packers - 7 Seahawks - 3.

===================================================

Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga and defensive tackle Kenny Clark are both active for the game. Bulaga was listed as 'questionable' on an earlier injury report due to an illness.

INACTIVES

PACKERS

* 11 WR Ryan Grant

* 22 RB Dexter Williams

* 29 CB Ka'dar Hollman

* 37 CB Josh Jackson

* 45 FB Danny Vitale

* 79 T John Leglue

SEAHAWKS

* 15 WR John Ursua

* 27 FS Marquise Blair

* 61 G Kyle Fuller

* 70 G Mike Iupati

* 75 T Chad Wheeler

* 94 DE Ziggy Ansah

* 95 DE L.J. Collier

