Packers announce Tailgate Tour dates, locations

We now know who will be traveling across the state for the Packers' annual Tailgate Tour in May.

The Packers announced Monday their plans for the 15th annual event, which will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Super Bowl XLV.

Packers players who will be part of the event include Tramon Williams, Nick Collins, John Kuhn, Brandon Jackson, James Jones and James Starks, and also include Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

The event will be held May 15-17, and will make stops in La Cross, Madison and Milwaukee.

Tickets for the parties at all locations will go on sale Friday, March 13, at 8 a.m., and will be $75, which will include food, giveaways, question-and-answer sessions and autographs.

There will also be $15 general admission tickets, which will include access to the question and answer sessions as well as general tailgate party activities, with food and beverages available for purchase.

Team members will stop in La Crosse on May 15, Madison on May 16, and Milwaukee on May 17.

The La Crosse event will be held at the La Crosse Center, with doors opening at 5 p.m.

In Madison, the event will be held at Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center, and door will open at 5 p.m.

The event in Milwaukee will be held at the Brookfield Conference Center, with doors opening at 11 a.m.

All proceeds from each tailgate party will benefit a non-profit organization.

Follow the links below to buy tickets:

La Crosse - also available in-person at Habitat ReStore in La Crosse, as well as at all Festival Foods locations in La Crosse, Onalaska and Holmen

Madison

Milwaukee